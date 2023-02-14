SHERMAN OAKS—A noise complaint in Sherman Oaks ended in a deadly shooting on Monday, February 13. One resident is dead and one man is now in custody.

The LAPD responded to the 14600 block of Moorpark Street, near Ventura and Van Nuys boulevards at around 3:30 a.m. They discovered a victim at the scene who had already passed before officials could render aid. The victim died of a gunshot wound. The identity of the victim has not been released. All that is know is that the victim was a 75 year old male.

Witnesses at the scene stated that the two men involved were neighbors and that a noise complaint had been made against the victim prior to the dispute. Details about the dispute are unknown. It‘s unclear whether the incident occurred at a residence in the area or on the street.

The suspect was taken into custody that morning. His name has not been released and all that is known is that he is 43 years old.

Police classified this case as a homicide and are currently investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD at 818-374-9500.





