UNITED STATES—On November 2 many voters went out to cast their votes in what has been a closely viewed election race with both Democrat and Republican parties vying for control of the House of Representatives. Highlights of Tuesday’s election results may be found here:

Mike Carey (R-OH) won a special election for the 15th Congressional district filling the seat of Republican, Steve Stivers.

Democrat, Shontel Brown won the special election in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District filling the seat of Housing and Urban Development Secretary, Marcia Fudge (D-OH).

Democrats kept control of the state of Minnesota. The state voted to reject Question 2 to have the Department of Public Safety replace the police department.

Republicans picked up a seat in the 118th District of Texas run-off election. John Lujan defeated Democrat Frank Ramirez 51.2-48.8 percent.

Democrats held their seats in northern Virginia. Republicans appear to be on track to regain the majority in the Virginia House by flipping Virginia’s 28th District.

Stafford county voters in the city of Fredericksburg came out in great numbers. The Republican challenger, Tara Durant won her seat, defeating Democrat incumbent, Joshua Cole.

For the office of Attorney General, Virginia Republican, Jason Miyares, who has served as Virginia state Delegate in District 82 since 2016, has defeated Democrat incumbent, Mark Herring. In a close race, Miyares gathered 50.6 percent of the vote and Herring 49.3 percent.

There were two November 3, gubernatorial races as well. In Virginia, Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe, flipping the governorship of the state in what had become a heated race. McAuliffe has been under scrutiny for statements made during his campaign such as, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” during a September 28 debate.

Winsome Sears (R-VA) took the seat of lieutenant governor defeating Democrat Hala Ayala.

Democrat, Phil Murphy won New Jersey’s gubernatorial race becoming the first Democrat to win re-election in the state since 1977. Tuesday night the two were separated by a very thin margin. On Wednesday, November 3, the Associated Press reportedly declared Murphy the winner. Reports indicate that the governor’s race is now under investigation due to the unexpected win.

Pennsylvania Republican, Kevin Brobson defeated Democrat, Maria McLaughlin 52.2-47.8 percent for the 2021 Pennsylvania State Supreme Court election.

Several states had elections for new Mayors, and other offices. The state of California participated in some county elections.

There are 469 seats in the U.S. Congress. Out of these 34 Senate and 435 House seats or up for election on November 8, 2022.