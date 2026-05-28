HOLLYWOOD—I truly was not sure what I was going to get watching “Over Your Dead Body.” I literally thought at first it was a comedy. However, after about 20 minutes into the movie I discovered that was not the case. I hear some people calling it an action-comedy, and I wane to acknowledge because while it has some action it’s not action that falls into that realm for me personally.

The movie involves a married couple, Dan (Jason Segel) and Lisa (Samara Weaving) who are unfortunately in a marriage where they are miserable. They literally despise one another, so much to the point that both of them cook up a plan to murder the other. At the core, if the other dies the other gets paid handsomely well. It just harkens back to that notion that some people will do almost anything for money.

I was bored the first act of the movie, but things take a wild twist when an accidental killing takes place and Lisa and Dan find themselves quite literally fighting for their lives. Why? Fugitives arrive at the cabin, where Dan and Lisa are at and it turns into some mess I couldn’t fathom, I was watching.

We have Pete (Timothy Olyphant), who appears to be the brains of the operation, Todd (Keith Jardine), who happens to be the muscle and a whacky Juliette Lewis as Allegra, a cop who has literally lost her marbles and mind. Todd is literally a dumbass, while Allegra needs a few screws that need to be tightened. It is so apparent why Dan and Lisa at times get the edge up on their captors.

You know what I didn’t expect: the bloody violence. it is indeed over the top, and I think that is what the filmmakers wanted. Literally faces are blown off, blood gushes from all over the place, fingers are sliced off, limbs are missing, it’s a lot, and that’s coming from someone who thinks he saw it all with the horror genre, and this ain’t a horror movie.

Did I laugh at times watching “Over Your Dead Body?” Yes, but that was mainly as a direct result of the ludicrousness of what was taking place on the screen. I couldn’t believe what I was watching. I enjoyed the second and third act much more than I expected, but you have to get thru that first act, which is not all that easy on a first watch. Why? You start to question what is going on and what is actually taking place; you’re trying to figure out the movie. It is dumb, stupid, silly, but as a viewer you can become immersed in the mess.

Once that happened, it’s a dark comedy with some tinges of action and even horror one would argue, you find entertainment in “Over Your Dead Body” with two characters in Segel and Weaving that you weren’t so sure about but you’re rooting hard for them as we reach the big climax. I had a time watching this movie, even though it offered nothing groundbreaking it was mindless mess that entertained me.

Written By LaDale Anderson