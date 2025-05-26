SANTA MONICA—On Friday, May 23, the city of Santa Monica announced that Oliver Chi was selected as the new City Manager by the Santa Monica City Council after a nationwide search.

Chi is from Irvine, where he has served as city manager since 2021. He has held leadership roles in the cities of Huntington Beach, Monrovia, Rosemead and Barstow.

He is taking over the position from Interim City Manager Elaine Polachek, who served after former City Manager David White resigned in February 2025.

“We are thrilled to welcome Oliver Chi to Santa Monica,” said Mayor Lana Negrete. “He has the talent, skills and vision to address the city’s most pressing needs and lead us into the future. His inclusive, people-focused leadership style and ability to unify teams will be key to our continued success as a vibrant, sustainable and equitable city.”

During his tenure as City Manager of Irvine, Chi established the landmark $1.2 billion, 300-acre Great Park expansion project, implementing groundbreaking housing initiatives under the Irvine Cares program, creating a city-led land development process to establish the $600 million Gateway Village project.

As the City Manager of Santa Monica, Chi will oversee a total city budget of $789.9 million and a workforce of more than 2,000 employees.

“I am overwhelmingly humbled and so exceptionally grateful for this opportunity to serve a city as dynamic and iconic as Santa Monica,” said Chi. “To have this opportunity to join the city organization – which has an unmatched legacy of civic innovation and an authentic commitment to core progressive human values that truly matter – is just an absolute honor, and I am so looking forward to collaborating with the City Council, the city staff, and the community to help shape and deliver a thriving future for all of Santa Monica.”

He holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Southern California and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Chi is slated to officially join the city of Santa Monica on July 14 with an annual salary of $410,604. The Santa Monica City Council is set to formally approve his contract at its May 27 meeting.