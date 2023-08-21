HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On August 19, one individual was assaulted at Runyan Park in Hollywood Hills.



It was indicated via the Citizen App a 911 caller reported the incident at 1:28 p.m. Police responded at 1:29 to 2000 N. Fuller Avenue to find one person injured by a man who was wielding a machete. The suspect fled the scene. No details were disclosed about the suspect or victim.



Canyon News contacted the Los Angeles Police Department, but did not hear back before print.

The LAPD Public Information Officer confirmed the incident on “X” formerly known as Twitter stating:

“Today, at 1:07 p.m., HWD officers responded to Romaine St and Highland Ave for a call for service. The investigation revealed that two parties fought and left the scene. One victim was located and taken to a local hospital. This is an isolated incident; the investigation is ongoing.”