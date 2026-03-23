WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood announced on its Facebook page on March 21 that the Holloway Interim Housing Program provides safe housing and supportive services for community members experiencing homelessness, and you can help make a difference.

The drop-off event donation will take place on Friday, March 27 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at West Hollywood City Hall Community Plaza.

Items being collected brand new include:

-Hygiene products

-Clothing (socks, underwear, T-shirts, hoodies)

-Linens & bedding

-Individually packaged snacks & drinks

-Phone chargers & basic essentials

The Holloway Interim Housing Program is the result of years of planning under the city of West Hollywood’s Five-Year Plan to Address Homelessness, adopted in 2018 with input from community members, stakeholders, and the West Hollywood City Council. A top priority of the plan was to create supportive service space within city boundaries, including interim housing.

In 2022, West Hollywood received a State of California Homekey grant, which enabled the purchase and conversion of the Holloway Motel into an interim housing and supportive services site. The West Hollywood City Council approved the property purchase using the City’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund and directed staff to begin rehabilitation of the site. Community listening sessions held that year further shaped the program’s design.

To learn more or get involved visit: weho.org/Holloway. For more information or to inquire about available services contact Ascencia at holloway@ascenciaca.org or call (310) 424-5979.