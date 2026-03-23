WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, March 20, the city of West Hollywood is partnering with regional agencies to improve bus speed, reliability, and rider experience ahead of the LA28 Olympics, and is asking for community feedback.

Share ideas at a Westside Bus Connections Community Workshop on Wednesday, March 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the West Hollywood Aquatics & Recreation Center and on Saturday, March 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Culver City Senior Center.

Workshops will cover the same information. Spanish interpretation + light refreshments provided.

The project will explore improvements like bus lanes, signal upgrades, and safety enhancements along key corridors, including Santa Monica Boulevard, Sepulveda Boulevard, and La Cienega/Jefferson. To learn more visit: www.weho.org/calendar.