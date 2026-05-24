MALIBU—On May 21 at 7 p.m., the City of Malibu posted an update on its Facebook page regarding the Sandy Fire, which is impacting Ventura County, noting the fire poses no danger to Malibu

The fire is 30 percent contained and has destroyed 2,141 acres.

All evacuation warnings for Los Angeles County have been lifted as the fire expanded little, “throughout the day, and firefighters made progress on containment, brush removal near neighborhoods,” the city of Malibu stated. Evacuation warnings and orders still apply to parts of Ventura County near the fire.

Malibu will continue to assess the situation and will issue emergency alerts should the fire threaten the city. The city thanks all law enforcement agencies, firefighters and volunteers that are fighting the fire and supports everyone who is affected by it.

Residents of Malibu should monitor the Sandy Fire themselves and can do so by following the County of Ventura and the Ventura County Fire Department Office of Public Safety on social media.

They can also subscribe to Ready LA for Emergency Notifications.

Citizens can also receive emergency alerts via singing at the following websites.

Emergency alerts can be received by signing up for notifications.