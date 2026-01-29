BEVERLY HILLS—On January 28, at approximately 5:45 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) South Bureau responded to a call of a fire in the alley at 1075 S. Fairfax Avenue in Mid-Wilshire.



According to the LAFD, firefighters arrived at the scene discovered that the fire spread to the next commercial building, which was a 7-Eleven convenience store.



LAFD Arson and the Department of Transportation (DOT) were at the scene. Multiple LAFD units responded to assist. The fire was extinguished within 14 minutes.



One patient was found in the alley and was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the deceased and the cause of the fire have not been released. There were no reported injuries.