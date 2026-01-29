STUDIO CITY—On Tuesday, January 27, at approximately 4:30 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in the 11600 block of Laurel Crest Drive.



The responding officers reported that the homeowners were woken up by the sound of intruders. One of the homeowners opened fire hitting one of the two intruders in the upper torso. The suspects fled the scene.



The home was reportedly located on the top of a hill. Two male suspects in gray hooded sweatshirts were seen speeding away from the residence in a black Chevy Traverse SUV.



Police reports indicate that a person identified only as a 16-year-old boy with gunshot wounds was dropped off at an area hospital. Reports indicate that the patient drives a black Chevy Traverse SUV. The patient was listed in stable condition.



There were no other reported injuries. Neighbors across the street were woken up by the noise of the vehicle and were able to verify the make and model of the car to police.



Anyone living on or in the vicinity of Laurel Crest Drive, Laurel Canyon Drive, and Ventura that may have information or video footage of the vehicle is asked to call LAPD North Hollywood Police Station at (818) 754-8300.