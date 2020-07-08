CALIFORNIA— The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms was under a nearly two-and-a-half hour shelter-in-place order after reports of an active-shooter on Tuesday, July 7.

The base’s military police responded to gunshot reports at around 6:30 a.m. and “cordoned the area.” A shelter-in-place order was issued at around 7 a.m. and later lifted at around 9:30 a.m., according to the U.S Marines’ twitter page.

At 8:30 a.m., a person “sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

“The individual is currently being treated and will be transported to a medical facility,” the base tweeted in an update. “There are no other injuries reported at this time. This incident is under investigation.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, the San Bernardino Police Department received no request to assist the military police at the base.

The Twentynine Palms base is the largest Marine Corps base in the world at 932 square miles, or 600,000 acres. It is located about 150 miles east of Los Angeles in the southern Mojave desert. Approximately 50,000 active duty and reserves personnel participate in training events every year at the base.