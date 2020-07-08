AMERICA— Under a controversial, now-scrapped state policy, New York hospitals sent around 6,326 recovering COVID-19 patients to nursing homes, according to officials who spoke about the matter on July 6.

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration faces intense criticism over the issue. The directive, released on March 25, initially intended to free up beds at the hospitals for new coronavirus patients. However, several relatives and patient advocates blamed the policy for spreading the virus to the nation’s vulnerable communities, according to The Associated Press.

A nursing home report released by the New York State Department of Health on July 6, takes into account the recovering patients at nursing homes. The report states that the virus was already present in 80% of the nursing homes before accepting the recovering patients.

According to the CDC, if a patient tests negative for the virus during 72 consecutive hours, then they are no longer infectious. Patients arriving at nursing homes had been hospitalized for 9 days, making it highly unlikely for the virus to be transmitted by the incoming individuals.

The New York Times reported that long term care facilities, including nursing homes, share 21% of COVID-19 deaths in New York state, which is the lowest number when compared to the remaining states like New Hampshire and Rhode Island where 88% and 77% of COVID-19 deaths are in nursing homes.