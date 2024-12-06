UNITED STATES—You may not think this is a problem, but I have news for you, it is. Have you ever looked at the prices you pay in-store at a retailer and the prices you pay online? In the past I didn’t do it often, but then my sister pointed out some discrepancies that have opened my eyes in a major way. There are some retailers who charged way less online than what they do in the actual store. I couldn’t believe it, I mean I was flabbergasted by this.

Why? I’m not talking $1 to $2, I’m talking a $5 to $10 difference, if not more. The worst part is that if you don’t say anything to the retailer, they will make you pay the higher price in the stores. Why? It is more money for their pocket. It is sad, but so true. I don’t have money to be wasting or just giving away. I purchased a four pack of undershirts for my brother that would have been $16 in-store. However, online they were $10. I showed the price to the cashier and they price-matched right on the spot. My biggest gripe is that if I hadn’t said anything I would have paid the $16 price in the store. That $6 I saved is lunch for the day.

On the flipside, I have seen prices online be quite pricey than what the item is in store. So it is almost like you really have to shop with your cellphone so that you have that evidence if you’re being overcharged by the business. They don’t like to see the consumer argue with them on pricing, but I’m spending my money. I need to get the best deal possible.

For example, I wanted to purchase a sweatshirt for my brother. The item was on the rack for 80 percent off, then I had another 20 percent off as a loyalty member to the retailer. I get to the register and the item is not ringing up properly. The item is ringing up at 70 percent. You might say what is the big deal? It’s a major deal because that 10 percent makes a big difference on the price. An item that should have been like $15 ended up being $25.

So I told the cashier, where I got the item from and what I expected the price to be. She said, “Oh, someone must have placed it on the wrong rack.” I said, but it says its 80 percent off. She didn’t want to give me the appropriate discount, so I didn’t purchase the item. I’m not spending more than what I have to if I know I’m not in the wrong, the retailer is. We as consumers sometimes just accept the price we’re told and act as its not big deal.

No, if the price is NOT what I expect it to be because someone screwed up on the pricing at the store, that is not my fault, that is the establishment’s fault. There are those retailers who will indeed do the right thing and honor the price if they make the mistake. There are those who refuse and then argue with you about it and I’m not that type of consumer. You don’t want to honor the price fine; I will go elsewhere with my money. You have the power, it’s your wallet and you can spend as you please. Don’t feel the need to please the retailer, their goal should be to please you as the consumer, so you become a repeat client.

All I can say is this holiday season you have to look at the prices being offered online and the prices being offered in-store. You might be surprised that you can get things cheaper online at times, and then other times cheaper in-store. However, when it comes to the store you can also get the retailer to price match their own items if you see it to be cheaper on their website than what it is in the actual store. Every penny you save is money that can be utilized for something else.

Written By Zoe Mitchell