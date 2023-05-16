MALIBU—The city of Malibu Arts Commission is inviting the public to the free opening reception of the next public art exhibition in the Malibu City Gallery, “Expressions,” by Jane Seymour, Sunday, June 4, from 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Malibu City Hall.

“Jane Seymour’s wide variety of works in different media has been featured in galleries around the country and overseas, and we are proud to host her work here in Malibu,” said Mayor Bruce Silverstein. “I applaud the Malibu Arts Commission for continuing to find interesting, relevant artists and subject matter for the City’s art exhibitions in the Malibu City Gallery. I hope everyone in Malibu can come and enjoy the exhibition.”

The city of Malibu reported in a news release that the exhibition will be on display from May 22 to June 30 and is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. The public opening reception will feature live music by “A Call 2Peace” and refreshments, and Seymour will be on hand to discuss her work. RSVPs are not needed for this free event, or to visit the gallery.

“Expressions” by Jane Seymour displays a variety of watercolors, colorful, vibrant oil paintings, and fine art bronze sculptures. She started painting over three decades ago.

Since 2000, Seymour exhibited in numerous galleries and venues nationwide and in Canada and accepted select private commissions.

She created set designs for the Houston Ballet and the Ft. Worth/Dallas Ballet, among other special projects. She is also a multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner and recipient of the Officer of the British Empire (OBE) bestowed upon her by Queen Elizabeth II. She has showcased her talents on the Broadway stage, movies and TV.

For more details about the exhibition, visit the Malibu Arts Commission website: www.MalibuArtsCommission.org/Seymour.