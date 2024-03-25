HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Wilie Nelson, John Mellencamp, and Bob Dylan will be performing on Wednesday, July 31 at the Hollywood Bowl. The Outlaw Music Festival tour is reportedly America’s largest touring festival. It is a nationwide music tour that will be using outdoor venues over the summer months.



Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

Show Time begins at 5:00 p.m.

Ticket prices begin at $79.50



The line-up will vary for each concert. Some of the featured artists are: The Willie Nelson family, John Mellencamp, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant and Allison Krauss, Southern Avenue, Brittney Spencer, and Celisse. Reports indicate Billy Strings will also be performing at the Outlaw Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state.



According to the StubHub, the Outlaw Music Festival Tour lineup is as follows:



June 21, The Outlaw Music Festival, featuring Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Robert Plant, and more, at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, in Alpharetta, Georgia.



June 22, The Outlaw Music Festival will perform at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina featuring, Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Bob Dylan, Allison Krauss, and more.



June 23, The Outlaw Music Festival will perform at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek featuring, Nelson, Dylan, Plant.



On June 26, The Outlaw Music Festival will perform at the Veterans United Home Loans in Virginia Beach featuring Nelson, Dylan, Plant, Krauss, and more.



June 28, The Outlaw Music Festival will be performing at the Empower FCU Amphitheatre at Lakeview (formerly St. Joseph’s Health) in Syracuse, New York featuring Nelson, Dylan, Plant, Krauss.



June 29, The Outlaw Music Festival will be performing at Northwell Health at Jones Beach in Wantagh, New York featuring, Nelson, Dylan, Krauss, and Plant.



June 30, The Outlaw Music Festival performs at the PNC Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey.



July 2, The Outlaws Music Festival will be featured at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts.



July 6, The Outlaws Music Festival will be featured at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, New York.



July 7, The Outlaws Music Festival will be featured at the Hershey Park Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania.



July 29, The Outlaw Music Festival will be at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, California.



On July 31, The Outlaws will be at the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood Hills, California.



On August 3, The Outlaws will be featured at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.



On August 4, The Outlaws will be performing at the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland, California.



On August 7, The Outlaws perform at the Amphitheatre at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Indiana.



August 9, The Outlaws will be featured at One Spokane Stadium in Spokane, Washington.



On August 10, The Outlaws will be performing at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington.



September 6, The Outlaws will be featured at the Somerset Amphitheatre in Somerset, Washington.



September 7, The Outlaws Music Festival will be performing at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre (formerly known as, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre) at Tinley Park, Illinois.



September 8, The Outlaws Music Festival will be featured at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri.



September 11, The Outlaws will be performing a the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.



September 12, The Outlaws Music Festival will be featured at the Blossom Music Festival in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.



September 14, The Outlaws will perform at the Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, Pennsylvania.



September 15, The Outlaws Music Festival will be featured at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkson, Michigan.



September 17, The festival ends with the Outlaw Music Festival performing at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center in Darien Center, New York.



According to Willie Nelson, “This year’s Outlaw music festival tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this line up of legendary artists. I am thrilled to get back on the road again and with my family and friends playing the music we love and our fans love.”





