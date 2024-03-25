HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department announced on Thursday, March 21, they are currently investigating a felony hit-and-run collision that occurred in January.

Detectives with the LAPD West Traffic Division indicated on January 9, at 7:30 p.m., a black or dark gray Ford F-150 traveling westbound on Santa Monica Boulevard, crashed into a pedestrian that was within the crosswalk from the south curb of Santa Monica Boulevard, west of St. Andrews Place. The Ford F-150 continued traveling westbound on Santa Monica Boulevard to northbound Wilton Place, fleeing the scene without identifying themselves or providing aid to the pedestrian as required by law.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to a local hospital for medical treatment. The victim is a 44-year-old resident of Los Angeles who is currently recovering from severe injuries to their face, torso, and legs. The investigation is ongoing.

Video of the suspect vehicle fleeing the scene can be viewed at West Traffic Division’s X/Twitter account(@LAPDWestTraffic) and their Instagram account (@lapd.wtd).

Drivers are informed that if they become involved in a collision, they are to pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

Pedestrians are reminded to use caution when crossing the street and to always look both ways before proceeding as vehicles may or may not see people crossing the street, especially in hours of darkness.

Anyone with details about this collision is asked to contact West Traffic Division Detective Section at 213-473-0234. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS 800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.