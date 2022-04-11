LONG BEACH—The 2022 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach was held on Sunday, April 10 as Josef Newgarden captured the checkered flag to win the race. Over 180,000 spectators witnessed three days of car racing after it was canceled in 2020 and moved to the fall in 2021.

Going back 47 years, the Grand Prix of Long Beach is the second biggest IndyCar race behind the Indianapolis 500. Some of America’s top sports cars we’re on hand. Added to the bill this year was Robby Gordon’s Super trucks, taking place on the streets of downtown.

These off-road trucks race around a dirt track, launching off berms as the crowd holds their collective breath until the truck safely lands, most of the time. Berms are ramps that catapult the vehicles. Max Gordon won the race, he also created the booming sport in 2013.

Off the track, the Grand Prix featured popular lifestyle expos and a family fun zone with activities that included the latest automotive products.

World class racing highlighted a weekend of fun and thrills for the whole family. Turbocharged cars blazing through the streets of Shoreline Drive. Southern California native and 2021 camp Colton Herta was unable to defend his title after crashing on lap 56. Newsgarden used the opportunity to jump ahead and never looked back.

Approximately 30 cars participated in the main race on Sunday. Eighty-five laps on Shoreline drive over the two mile route, hugging the narrow turns while avoiding the floral roundabout.

The history of the Long Beach Grand Prix dates back to March 26, 1977. Chris Pook, had a dream of combining the thrill of bringing formula 1 racing in his majestic beach city. Forty seven years later the dream lives on.

The Super Draft Challenge featured drivers intentionally oversteering the wheel of the car, losing traction while maintaining control.

The Family Fun Zone had rock climbing walls, video games and racing simulators. Also children between the ages of 3 to 6 old had the chance to drive their own race car.