SANTA MONICA — The Santa Monica Police Activities League (PAL) announced $22,000 in scholarships to Santa Monica High School graduates and incoming seniors on July 29 during their annual, and now virtual, scholarship awards ceremony.

PAL allocated the scholarship funds to four students from SMHS: Melissa Ramirze-Hernandez, Karen Morales, Jesse Del Rio, and Amy Tessema. Hernandez is an incoming Santa Monica High senior who intends on studying kinesiology and eventually becoming a sports therapist. Morales, another incoming senior has plans to attend U.C. Davis and become an orthodontist.

Del Rio recently graduated from SMHS and will be attending Santa Monica College this fall to study kinesiology. Tessema also recently graduated and will be attending San Jose State this fall too study communications and advertising.

PAL also organized for the scholarship recipients to have dinner delivered to their door for them and them families to celebrate the award.

Pal wrote on Facebook the day after the ceremony congratulating the four scholarship recipients and wishing the college bound students, “the best in pursuing your college goals.”

The Chris Carrey PAL Scholarships are provided by the Chris Carrey PAL Education Fund. The requirements to be eligible are legitimate financial need, completion of an application package, and meet required criteria. Since 2002, the Chris Carrey PAL Scholarship has awarded over 110 scholarships totaling over $280,000.

Santa Monica PAL is a public-private non-profit operated by the city of Santa Monica that centers on youth building. PAL offers an after school program “that provides educational, cultural, fitness and recreational programs for youth ages 6–17 years.”