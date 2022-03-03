BEVERLY HILLS—Vanity Fair will be returning to host its post-Academy Awards event on the 400 block of North Crescent Drive near City Hall on Sunday, March 27.

As crews start work to assemble the stage on North Crescent Drive between North Santa Monica Boulevard and South Santa Monica Boulevard, the 400 block of the street will be closed starting Tuesday, March 15 at 10 p.m. to Thursday, March 31, and will reopen by 10 p.m.

All businesses on Crescent Drive are accessible during the partial closure. Motorists are asked to use alternates routes and heed all directional signage. Access remains open to local parking garages.

See the map for closure information related to the 400 block of North Crescent Drive closure.

On Sunday, March 27 from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday, March 28, the following roads surrounding the venue will be impacted. Motorists are expected to use alternate routes during that time period.

-North Cañon Drive between North and South Santa Monica Blvd. will be closed

-Eastbound lanes on South Santa Monica Boulevard starting at Civic Center will be impacted, with lanes closed from Rexford Drive to North Cañon Drive

-Detours will be in place routing traffic North and South on Rexford Drive

-North Santa Monica Boulevard Westbound lane closures will be in place from Rodeo Drive to Rexford Drive

For more details visit beverlyhills.org/vanityfair or call the City’s Hotline M-F 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 310-550-4680.