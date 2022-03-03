SANTA MONICA—On February 1, at approximately 10 p.m. deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) deputies answered a call about a fight at the Metro Expo Line on 26th Street/Bergamot Station.

At least one suspect used a knife during the fight. The victim, whose name has not been disclosed was stabbed in the face and the lower back. The suspects fled the scene.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has officers that work security at the Metro Expo Line. The policing services provided are available on the LASD website.

Scott Johnson of Metrolink clarified with Canyon-News that Fox News and subsequently, other media outlets have inaccurately reported that the incident occurred at Metrolink. It did not.

There was a separate incident at Metrolink recently. It involved a car crashing into the train, not the knife fight.

Canyon News contacted the LASD for further details, and a description of the suspect, but did not hear back in time for print.