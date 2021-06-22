BEL AIR—Los Angeles Count District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday, June 21 that Paul Kiyan 34, was charged with breaking into a Bel Air home and killing two pet birds.

Authorities arrested Kiyan on Sunday, June 20 around 2:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Casiano Road, after he was apprehended by a private security patrol. Kiyan was caught on the home’s security surveillance, swimming naked in the homeowner’s pool and killing two of the homeowner’s pet parakeets.

The defendant, who is a homeless resident of Los Angeles is facing one count each of first-degree residential burglary with a person present, two counts of cruelty to an animal, and vandalism. His arraignment was scheduled for June 21 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Airport Branch, Department W30.

There were no reports of any injuries during the incident. Kiyan managed to get inside property after obtaining the garage opener from an unlocked vehicle in front of the home.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, West Los Angeles Division.

Written By Anita Brown and Casey Jacobs