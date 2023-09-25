HOLLYWOOD HILLS—West Traffic detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a pedestrian on Sunday, September 24.

The LAPD reported around 1:24 a.m., a 2022-2023 blue Chevrolet Corvette, traveling southbound La Brea Avenue, possibly racing a white sedan, crashed into a male pedestrian at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and provided aid to the victim, who later died at the scene. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The driver of the Chevrolet Corvette fled the scene without identifying themselves and/or providing aid. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, but it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were involved. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact West Traffic Detectives at (213) 473-0234. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877- LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also contact CrimeStoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.”