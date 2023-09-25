HOLLYWOOD HILLS— Two men were shot outside of an apartment building at 1545 North Serrano Avenue following an alleged neighbor dispute on Sunday, September 24. The suspect reportedly remains at-large.

At around 1:50 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood division officers responded to a radio call of a shooting, Citizen app reported. Upon arrival at the scene, LAPD officers located two male victims – identified as James and Jose – suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

In an initial investigation, officers believe that the shooting was a result of neighbors arguing over a dog. One victim reportedly pulled out a knife and the suspect pulled out an undisclosed gun. Officers were told by a neighbor that the suspect – described as a heavy set black man wearing a blue and white striped shirt – lived in the apartment complex and was possibly barricaded in the building.

According to a Citizen video – filmed by neighbor, EZ Montana Edwards, KTLA reported – James claimed he was shot in both his arms and once in his leg. Jose appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound around his abdomen.

Los Angeles Fire Department and medical personnel were at the scene and transported both victims to a local hospital where they were listed in critical, but stable condition.

By 4:15 p.m., LAPD evacuated residents near the scene and set up a containment perimeter to search for the suspect.

SWAT negotiators, along with the Mental Health Evaluation Unit, arrived on scene and attempted to talk to the suspect over loud speaker and called his phone. Both attempts went unanswered.

Tenants were not allowed back inside the building for approximately five hours while the investigation took place.

Officers reportedly recovered the gun used in the incident but the suspect was not found. The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.