SANTA MONICA— Pharrell Williams sold his modern glass mansion in Beverly Hills for $14 million on Thursday October 1.

The sale accounts a loss of 1.5 million for the Grammy award winning singer famous for his super hit number “Happy.” Williams bought the mansion from Tyler Perry for $15.6 million two years ago. In the spring, he put it up for sale at $16.95 million, according to Los Angeles Times.

The massive estate stretches over an area of four acres overlooking downtown Los Angeles. A 17,475-square-foot, three-story house with a 200-foot long driveway.

The mansion has a total of ten bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The main bedroom has a modern style fireplace, lavish bathroom, comfortable office space, and an added access to a private terrace.

The mansion has various entertaining areas like a game room that is stylized with glass windows from the floor all the way to the ceiling. Two living rooms one large and the second a demure living room.

The second floor has a lounge area with plenty of gallery walls. The gold-tinted lights brighten the kitchen which contain stainless-steel appliances. The outside area is beautified with koi ponds and rock sculptures.

The mansion is paired with a huge motor court, large enough to park 30 cars. An expansive pool with waterfalls in addition to the tennis court give the outdoor area a relaxed look.