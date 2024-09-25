SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, September 24, the city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page that Phase 2 of the Santa Monica Airport Conversion Project is officially live – and is asking for the public’s feedback.

The city heard from thousands of community members in Phase 1 about what they want to see for the future of the Santa Monica Airport site. The goal is to narrow it down and help the city of Santa Monica understand the community’s most preferred uses.

The Santa Monica Airport Conversion Project is a once-in-a-lifetime planning effort for Santa Monica to create a preferred scenario centered on a great park, consistent with Measure LC. The future scenario will enhance connections to the rest of the city, create a quality public realm and increase the quality of life for residents, workers, and visitors of Santa Monica.

The public process for this project is consistent with past City Council direction to establish a plan for future use of the land, and to address the community’s interest in the creation of parks, recreation, cultural, and educational amenities and to address community goals and priorities as they relate to current and future generations. To understand the legal frameworks and history, visit the city of Santa Monica’s Project Website.

There are five distinct planning phases within a 21-month process (with Phase 3 containing two sub-phases—3A and 3B). Individuals can click on the phases below to learn more about the intent and components of each phase. Products resulting from each phase, including key takeaways from analysis and assessments, project material, and takeaways from community input will be added to this site as the project advances.

Each phase of work includes distinct tasks in the process of generating a preferred scenario for the future of the Santa Monica Airport site. Throughout each phase of work, the project team will engage with the community through a variety of in-person and online events and activities. Ahead of moving on to each next phase of work, the planning team will meet with the Santa Monica City Council to report progress, findings, and community input collected and receive direction.

Visit the project website at smacproject.com to take the Phase 2 survey and watch the latest Virtual Education Session. To learn more: https://www.smacproject.com/#landing-page.