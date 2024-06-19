SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, June 18, the city of Santa Monica announced that a celebration will be held on Saturday, June 29 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Pico Branch Library located at 2201 Pico Boulevard.

The celebration will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. It is free to the public and there will be activities for the entire family.

At 11 a.m. there will be an opening by the Santa Monica Youth Orchestra Mariachi band and welcome by Mayor Phil Brock. Keynote speaker, Anne Carmack, city of Santa Monica Poet Laureate will read a special poem she wrote for the event from words contributed by the community.

City officials, the Director of Library Services, Library Board and Friends of the Library Board members, and community members in celebrating this beloved neighborhood library branch in the Virginia Avenue Park campus with a performance-filled afternoon. Ashley Granillo reads from her book, “Cruzita and Mariacheros.” Following the reading, enjoy Mariachi music and a book signing by the author.

The day’s line-up includes Summer Reading Program signups, a variety of activities, giveaways courtesy of the Friends of the Santa Monica Public Library, refreshments, screen printed tote bags, and much more.

The event concludes with bossa nova music courtesy of the Angelo Metz Quartet. Participants are asked to check out a local history RED Kit, one of the library’s new interactive items that invites neighbors to share their stories through interviews and spoken word.

“In the 10 years that Pico Branch has existed within the Virginia Avenue Park campus and the Pico neighborhood, our library services, programs, and staff have woven themselves into the fabric of this community, ensuring that everyone has access to lifelong learning opportunities and experiences. Cheers to many more years of partnership and collaboration!” said Erica Cuyugan, Director of Library Services.

Designed by Koning Eizenberg Architecture of Santa Monica, the Pico Branch Library, which opened to the public in June 2014, is a two-building, state-of-the-art, LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) Platinum rated facility.

Since parking is limited, the public is asked to walk, bike, or take Big Blue Bus line 7 to the tenth anniversary celebration. Additional free parking is available in the Venice Family Clinic lot, located just a half block east of Virginia Avenue Park, at 2509 Pico Blvd. The Pico Branch is wheelchair accessible. For assistance with accessibility accommodations, call (310) 458-8600 at least one week in advance.

The Pico Branch 10th anniversary celebration is presented by the Santa Monica Public Library and Virginia Avenue Park. Generous support is provided by the Friends of the Santa Monica Public Library. For more information, call the library at (310) 458-8600; or email library@santamonica.gov. Follow us on social media @smpubliclibrary for updates.