STUDIO CITY—On Wednesday, June 14, a man stole a copper pipe from a Studio City apartment complex causing major flooding. The thief departed from the scene on a bike around 3:30 a.m. Fire department officials was called to shut off the water shortly after the suspect left the scene.

Footage obtained by the apartments surveillance cameras shows the suspect in a black medical face mask and a hoodie. He is shown prying at the fixture exposing his hands which appear to have distinctive tattoos.

Copper can be found in plumbing materials as well as electrical wires.

Local recycling centers will pay anywhere from $1 to $3.60 per pound for the metal.

The penalties for a violation of PC 487j which is grand theft of copper materials can be similar to those used for a basic grand theft charge. Individuals should only be charged with grand theft of copper materials if they steal, carry away, or take more than $950 worth of these materials. These items include copper cables, wires, piping, or tubing.

An arrest has not been made and police are still looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact LAPD at 818-754-8300.