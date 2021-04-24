PITTSBURGH—Justin Layne 23, cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was arrested on Friday, April 23 during a traffic stop in Ohio, after police authorities discovered he had a loaded Glock 9mm handgun in the center console of his vehicle.

According to reports from the Willoughby Hills Police Department, an officer clocked Justin Layne traveling at 89 m.p.h. in a 60 m.p.h. zone at 1:20 a.m. in his 2020 Dodge Charger. Layne was detained after officers learned his driver’s license was suspended and there was a warrant for his arrest for failure to appear in court from a previous traffic violation.

Police authorities also indicated they smelled fumes from marijuana in the vehicle, and Layne did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

Justin Layne was arrested and booked on improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle which is a felony.

Reports from Burt Lauten, spokesperson for the Steelers said the Steelers “are aware of the incident but still gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time.”