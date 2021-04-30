UNITED STATES- When Chevy Chase and the rest of the gang from the legendary National Lampoon franchise of vacation movies headed for the Strip during the 1997 movie Vegas Vacation, a healthy lifestyle wasn’t part of the equation.

Las Vegas isn’t the first place that comes to mind when planning a holiday that will be built around exercise and eating right. They do call the area Sin City, after all. But the fact of the matter is that this isn’t the case. You can do all the fun activities there are to enjoy in Las Vegas and still maintain a regular regimen of healthy diet and exercise. In reality, it’s not all that difficult to do so.

So go ahead, hit those blackjack tables. Visit all of the best sportsbooks in Vegas and wager on your favorite teams. Just be certain to mix in plenty of exercise and don’t go overboard at the buffet. With a little planning ahead and some discipline, Las Vegas and healthy living can prove to be a workable marriage. And no, we don’t mean one of those quickie Vegas weddings officiated by a Elvis impersonator.

Walk The Strip

One of the simplest and easiest methods to get plenty of exercise while visiting Las Vegas is by putting one foot in front of the other. There’s plenty to see on the Vegas Strip, and there’s a number of ways to get there. You could take a cab, or ride the Las Vegas monorail. The bold among us might even opt to zipline overtop the strip.

However walking is the most affordable, and the best method for maintaining your conditioning whale vacationing in Vegas. You’ll get from place to place while also getting your steps in and working off that big $2.99 breakfast you enjoyed at the casino restaurant.

Just remember to pack sunscreen. No matter what time of year you go to Vegas, the sun will be bright and hot. Take precautions, or you’ll feel the sunburn. If the heat becomes overwhelming, the good news is that there are plenty of air-conditioned buildings along whatever route you choose to walk, and all of them house something worth seeing, even if it’s nothing more spectacular than doing some people watching.

As well, it probably goes without saying, but we’ll say it anyway – bring a big bottle of water with you on your walk. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.

Plan Ahead

Before arriving in Las Vegas, draw up a blueprint on how you plan to mix fun and adventure with your daily regimen of diet and exercise. Examine what the hotels have to offer. One hotel’s gym can be spectacular, while another can prove to be quite pedestrian. What if your hotel of choice is undergoing renovations and the gym isn’t available? It could happen. Don’t be afraid to message the various hotels and ask pointed questions.

The same plan of attack goes for your gastric intentions. Check the hotel menus to ensure they carry healthy offerings. Look into the restaurants in the area where you plan to stay. If you need vegan or gluten-free foods, are there places to eat that offer these options?

Another option is to rent a home or stay in a campground that’s on the outskirts of town. By doing so, you’ll be able to buy and stock your own food and eat the same diet that you prefer while at home.

Take A Hike

Sometimes it’s easy to forget that Vegas is in the middle of the Mojave Desert. Red Rock Canyon is approximately 25 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip and offers some breathtaking views to savor as you hike through this national park. There are well over two dozen hiking trails throughout the canyon, everything from easy jaunts for newcomers to challenging trails for expert hikers.

The staff at Red Rock Canyon is happy to draw up a route for you and your party based on your hiking acumen and experience. There are even peaks that they can direct you to which will offer spectacular views of the Strip off in the distance.

It’s also a cheap day trip. Park fees range between $5-15. A season pass is a reasonable $30.