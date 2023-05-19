WOODLAND HILLS—A suspect is in custody after a nearly hour-long police pursuit involving a motorcycle on the evening of Thursday, May 18. The chase began after the suspect was reportedly armed with a gun on their balcony near Chaminade College Preparatory High School on the 2300 block of Windom Street and Melba Avenue. The school was not in session, but after-school activities were canceled and students were evacuated.

According to police, they made contact and attempted to secure a containment zone, but the suspect pointed the gun at them and subsequently drove away on a motorcycle. At times, the suspect adhered to traffic laws, stopping at stop signs and red lights, despite driving at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour on residential streets in the West Hills and Woodland Hills area.

Police tried multiple times to approach the motorcyclist on foot, proceeding with caution in the event that the motorcyclist was carrying firearms. Each time the motorcyclist sped off before they could make contact. The suspect was apprehended once they returned to the residence on Windom Street, closed in by several police officers.

According to police, the suspect suffers from mental illness and did not respond to efforts to negotiate.