BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills in partnership with the Metropolitan Water District posted on their Facebook page on April 23 that it is inviting students to participate in a poster art contest highlighting the importance of water conservation.

The theme for 2026, “Being Water Wise is…,” encourages students to creatively share what water conservation means to them.

The submission deadline has been extended to Thursday, May 7, at 5 p.m., giving more local schools the opportunity to participate.

The winning student will be named the Beverly Hills Youth Sustainability Ambassador for a Day—featured across the city’s social media, in The Backbone Newsletter, and on the Sustainability webpage.

The winner will enjoy an ice cream party for their class, receive an exclusive Beverly Hills Sustainability T-shirt, and be honored with a Certificate of Achievement signed by City leadership.

To learn more and submit an entry visit: www.beverlyhills.org/waterconservation.