SANTA MONICA—Fire Service Day will be held in Santa Monica on Saturday, May 9. The Santa Monica Fire Department will host a free, open house at Fire Station 1 on Saturday, May 9 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The public will be able to meet firefighters, explore emergency equipment, while watching live demonstrations and learn life-saving skills. Other highlights include:

-Up-close access to fire engines and a ladder truck

-Live auto extrication demonstration

-Hands-Only CPR training and Stop the Bleed education

The event will be held at Fire Station 1, located at 1337 7th Street. There will be free burgers from Heavy Handed for the first 500 attendees to the event.

The Santa Monica Fire Department’s Fire Service Day is part of regular outreach programs that include fire station tours, fire engine visits, and education on fire and life safety topics.

For more details about the Santa Monica Fire Department, visit santamonica.gov/departments/fire.