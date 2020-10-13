UNITED STATES−On Monday, October 12, President Trump hit the campaign trail flying via Air Force One to 2841 Flight Line Avenue in Sanford, Florida for a rally.

The rally had initially been canceled. In a memo, the President’s physician, Sean P. Conley, stated that President Trump tested negative for COVID-19 for consecutive days.

“I feel so powerful. I’ll walk in there [ into the audience] and kiss everyone. I’ll kiss the guys. I’ll kiss the beautiful women,” Trump said jokingly.

“When you’re the President, you can’t lock yourself in the basement. You got to get out.”

A crowd of thousands gathered holding signs in support of the President and wearing T-shirts that said, “Blacks for Trump,” “Women for Trump,” “Latinos for Trump.” At one-point Trump looked up, and said, “What’s that?” The crowd was overflowing into the nearby hangars. President Trump spoke of a new recent admission by the World Health Organization (WHO).

In a recent interview, Dr. Nabarro, COVID envoy specialist for the WHO told Andrew Neil in a Spectator Interview, “We really do appeal to all world leaders: Stop using lockdown as your primary control method.”

This comes several months after the same organization recommended lockdowns to halt the spread of the virus.

President Trump told a cheering crowd that he was right.

Trump took time to recognize groups and special guests that were in attendance at the rally including law enforcement organizations who President Trump reiterated have endorsed him like the The Walkaway campaign, Governor Ron DeSantis, Rep. Matt Gaetz, John Rutherford, Rep. Gus Bilirakis, Rep. Scott Franklin and Mike English.

The Governor of Puerto Rico, Wanda Vázquez Garced recently endorsed President Trump, “Puerto Rico should love me.”

“We’re also praying for the people of Puerto Rico. We love Puerto Rico,” stated the White House website on September 18. The Trump administration awarded new infrastructure grants to help Puerto Rico rebuild.

President Trump said that the upcoming presidential election on November 3, “Is the most important in American History.”