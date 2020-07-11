WASHINGTON— On Thursday, July 9, the Supreme Court ruled 7-1 in favor of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who is seeking President Trump’s tax records.

The Supreme Court ruling said that Trump did not have “absolute immunity” from the state court-level criminal subpoena.

However, President Trump is able to further contest the grand jury subpoena. Wednesday, July 15, is the deadline by which Trump must say whether or not there will be additional legal challenges. His attorney, Jay Sekulow, said that they “will respond as appropriate.”

Lawyers for Vance’s office maintain that records requested “relate to business and financial matters unrelated to any official acts” of the president “and are primarily from the time-period before [Trump] assumed that office.”

In response to the Trump v. Vance ruling, President Trump tweeted: “The Supreme Court sends case back to Lower Court, arguments to continue. This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!”

He added: “Courts in the past have given “broad deference”. BUT NOT ME!”

President Trump justified that he was receiving unfair treatment by noting the lack of consequences in the Carter Page wiretapping of his campaign.

“This is about PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT. We catch the other side SPYING on my campaign, the biggest political crime and scandal in U.S. history, and NOTHING HAPPENS,” tweet Trump.

Former Vice President Joe Biden also addressed Trump and his remarks in a tweet stating: “@RealDonaldTrump, you want to talk about corruption? I’ve released 21 years of my tax returns — release yours or shut up.”