AMERICA−On Thursday, August 20, President Trump hit the campaign trail with America’s Energy Dominance and Revival tour, visiting Joe Biden’s home state of Pennsylvania.

The Trump rally took place at the Mariotti Products Building Products in Lackawanna County, Old Forge, PA, that is tucked away in the northeastern part of Pennsylvania just outside of Biden’s hometown of Scranton.

President Trump flew into Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport via Air Force One on Thursday afternoon. The first stop was the 100-year-old Shell Cracker Plant where the President spoke to a tremendous crowd of factory workers before continuing on to Old Forge, PA for the rally at 3 p.m. Trump supporters lined the streets welcoming the President as he rode into Old Forge.

The Trump rally took place just before Joe Biden was also scheduled to take the stage and accept the presidential nomination of his party at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“Best jobs we’ve ever had in the history of our country, the best economy we’ve ever had,” President Trump said.

“Joe Biden has pledged to hike your taxes by $4 trillion in the largest tax hike in history. And they’re going to waste the money on the Green New Deal, the Green New Deal. You know what you get out of that? Nothing. Nothing except debt and death. They want to eviscerate the Second Amendment. They want to take your guns.”

“…So, who’s going to vote for that? I mean, we want out Second Amendment. I’ve held it strong, and you think that was easy? I’ve held it totally strong. Give free healthcare to illegal aliens. You don’t get free healthcare. Expand deadly sanctuary cities. Force taxpayers to subscribe to subsidize late-term abortion. Shut down the energy fields of Pennsylvania. They want to shut them down. No fossil fuels. No fossil fuel, no fracking. Texas isn’t too happy, either.”

“Think of no more cash bail, we’re talking about abolishing ICE, Abolishing prisons.”

President Trump said, “Joe Biden is no friend of Pennsylvania. Biden supported every single globalist attack on Pennsylvania workers, NAFTA, China’s entry into the World Trade Organization, which build China into a power, TPP, Korea, the horrible, ridiculous Paris Climate Accord, which stripped our nation of its energy, and so-called Clean Power Plan.”

“Does anybody know how big fracking is?” President Trump asked. “You’re not going to be allowed to frack anymore. You’re not going to be allowed. No oil no nothing. No oil no gas, no nothing. Just think of that. Well, what would happen is many of you, I guess 600,000, 670,000 lose their jobs.” – President Trump

On his way out of town, the Trump team made a quick pizza stop.

Amanda Kappa, Manager of the restaurant Arcaro And Genell, told local news reporters that,

“He just came in. He said he was happy to be here and he heard we had the best pizza and he congratulated us and that’s about it, it was very quick,” Kappa said.