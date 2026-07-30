HOLLYWOOD—When, oh, when will the producers of the CBS reality competition, “Big Brother” learn to stop interfering in the game. They do this season after the season and its one of the reasons’ that they have seasons that just become disgusting to watch. Hi, BB15, BB19 the riggory was really bad, and I’m not even going to discuss BB21 and BB24. Just awful dreadful seasons that are always put in the back depths of hell of BB fans.

Well, welcome BB28, where we have what they consider reality TV icons. Yeah, I’m still waiting for those icons to show up to the table. I mean Angela Murray is not an iconic BB player I think of. I mean you could’ve gotten Danielle Reyes, Allison Irwin, Jun Song, Nakomis Deadmon, Diane Henry, Janelle Pierzina, Daniele Donoto, Keesha Smitha, Libra Thompson, Michelle Costa, Britney Haynes, Rachel Reilly, Dan Gheesling, Derrick Levasseur, Marcelleus Reynolds, Kaysar Ridha, Eric Stein, Brendon Villegas, Elissa Slater, Andy Herren, Da’Vonne Rogers, Vanessa Russo, Nicole Franzel, Tiffany Mitchell, Kyland Young, the list goes on and on.

And when it comes to “Survivor” icons, Dee Valladares and Rick Devens ain’t icons, if you can get Cirie Fields, then try for Parvati Shallow, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Russell Hantz, Boston Rob, Tony Vlachos; those are iconic players. Better players could have been selected or if you wanted to make things fair you do have reality TV icons and half newbies. The producers first select 3 vets, then you DO NOT allow the rest of the house to compete for HOH. Hmm, feels like you’re setting them up for the long game. Oh, it was so obvious they were going to work together and per usual you have newbies sucking the ass of the vets, “Hi, Drew and Barrett!”

Then you decide to have a fan vote for powers. Hmm, I wonder who is going to be voted first for the BB Time Capsule? Oh, how about the reality ‘icons’ as they think they are, because the audience knows them to a degree. The newbies are not getting a favorable edit because we are getting nonstop confessionals from Devens that has already annoyed the hell out of me. Enough, we don’t need to see Rick Devens 40 times in a single episode, this is not the Rick Devens show.

Then what the F*** are these powers! These are literally dog crap. What hell are you going to do with a Have Not Pass? That’s not changing the game dynamics. The BB Bribe has no incentive and the Replay power, which was first introduced in BB22, wasn’t even used. You competing in back-to-back HOH competitions does nothing because it’s not a guarantee you will win.

The Diamond Power of Veto is the only valuable power and it’s too damn powerful. It is. You can remove yourself off the block during the Veto ceremony and you can name the replacement? If the other side gains power, then Devens can still put up a replacement on the oppositions side and maybe send them home. That doesn’t stop a steamroll Grodner and Meehan. Open your got damn eyes you bozos! I was a fan of Devens and Dee coming into the game, but after 3 weeks of play, I’m over both of them. Not to mention the audience didn’t even learn about the powers and punishments until they were already given out.

Talk about rigging the game; the producers could easily given whatever punishment or power they want to whatever houseguest (is voted in). How do we know that vote is legit? And what is the likelihood that Devens just happen to press the button that lands on the Diamond Power of Veto. C’mon already, the riggory claims just look worse by the minute. You all were better following the tactic of the BB Care Package that was utilized in BB18. This at least informed the viewers what powers would be available so we could vote for players who we felt were in danger or in need of a power to change the dynamics of the game instead of this random crap.

You know what powers would have been feasible to counter the DPOV, how about the Halting Hex (canceling a live eviction vote), or how about the ability to block a player from nominating you in the Power of Veto ceremony, how about that power that allowed Da’Vonne to cancel out a few votes (I have no clue why BB doesn’t do this more often), it makes it possible for the majority to NOT have the majority. How about Identity Theft that Bayleigh obtained in BB20. Hell, I would have even taken the Co-HOH and Safety powers that BB18 implemented for Michelle and Nicole. These would be powers that could counter the DPOV, none of the ones available for BB28 can do that.

I see who Devens and Dee are because the live feeds don’t lie. Let’s just say both of them will see some things when they come out of the house they will have to answer for. Angela I was never a fan; I didn’t like her mess in BB26 and I ain’t loving it in BB28. She plays the victim far too much for my liking, when she is not the victim in the least bit. I cannot wait to see a power shift, but I’m holding my breath because it’s not looking like it. YOU WERE NOT ISOLATED IN BB26, YOU JUST WEREN’T LIKEABLE and turned on every ally who tried to work with you.

I think those ratings are going to start to tumble and if they do, watch, I guarantee you those producers are going to be scrambling to introduce a new twist to shakeup the game. that is the problem with reality TV, once the audience taps out, it is very difficult to reel them back in. People say, oh just wait for the major alliance to turn on themselves. By that time, the game is already over, who cares at that point.

There is a reason BB10 is heralded as one of the greatest seasons of “Big Brother” ever. No shenanigans, just pure gameplay, you witnessed dynamic shifts, iconic characters and the game just play out the way it was to play out without any interruption at all. The constant interference by the producers is why fans get so irritated.

Ya’ll just made an already powerful alliance, even more powerful with these stupidest ass votes for powers, where only one power matters and it’s already been secured by the other side. There better be equitable competitions this season that allows the game flow to improve as fast as this week, not next week or 2 weeks from now because BB28 will become a decent memory.

If you ever wonder, why “Survivor” is constantly nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards and “Big Brother” isn’t just look how the show is edited. Stop trying to cover things up or make people look a certain way, because the live feeds negate that false narrative every single time.

“Big Brother” you seriously are starting to lose me as a viewer. This has always been my favorite reality competition series of all-time, but with constant production interference, I don’t know if I care as much as I used to as it’s so obvious that the producers are making the game play in the favor of what they want instead of letting the game just play out itself.

Written By LaDale Anderson