SANTA MONICA—Since 2017, Dagwoods restaurant in Santa Monica has served pizza with a unique name: Magical AF pizza. The glittery pizza adds color and is available for takeout.

The pizza tastes like a regular cheese pizza, except the top layer is saturated with edible glitter sprinkled in rainbow colors.

“Don’t let the title fool you, you can’t even taste the edible glitter and there’s something really cool about eating it too,” said a Yelp reviewer.

The mom-and-pop pizza establishment originally debuted the sparkly, colorful, crusted item three years ago as a limited time item, but due to its popularity, it has remained on menu.

The colorful and edible glitter has been around for a few years in the food industry. It is used as topping for everything from drinks and cupcakes to bagels.

Edible glitters are produced specifically for human consumption. The products are made from ingredients that can be safely eaten and is approved by the FDA. The ingredients in edible glitter dust include sugar, acacia, maltodextrin, cornstarch, and color additives.

The Magical AF pizza continues to attract people to its Santa Monica location which also serves items like pastas, salads and desserts. Dagwoods also provides outdoor seating at just blocks from the Santa Monica Pier.