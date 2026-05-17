Dodgers And Ohtani Spank The Angels

ANAHEIM– The Los Angeles Dodgers pulverized the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim for their fourth consecutive victory at the “The Big A”, 15-2 on a gorgeous Spring night on Saturday, May 16. The Dodgers will be looking for the sweep later today of their famous freeway series.
Shohei Ohtani broke out of his slump in a big way. A few days off seems to have helped Shohei Ohtani get on track as the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger drove in a season-high five runs against his old team.
Ohtani went 2 for 4 with two walks and scored two runs in the Dodgers’ 15-2 win over the Angels — and even had a Little League home run in the eighth inning.