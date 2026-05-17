Dodgers And Ohtani Spank The Angels

With another large contingent of Dodgers fans in attendance for the second game of the three-game Freeway Series, Ohtani got back to his highlight-reel self late in the game.

He ripped a ball into the right field corner in the eighth and it took an awkward bounce off the netting down the first-base line. Jo Adell didn’t play the ball at first, calling for a ground-rule double. But when no ruling was made, Adell was left trying to play catchup. His throw into the infield wasn’t on target, allowing Ohtani to score on the error after a two-run triple.

Justin Wrobleski (6-1) allowed two runs in six innings, taking pressure off the Dodgers’ pitching staff after an unscheduled bullpen game Friday following Blake Snell’s late scratch.

The Dodgers broke the game open with five runs in the sixth inning. Andy Pages and Max Muncy drew bases-loaded walks to end Soriano’s outing and Teoscar Hernández was hit by Chase Silseth’s pitch to score another before Alex Call cracked a two-run single through the infield to left for the only hit of the rally and a 6-0 lead.

Pages made a diving catch on a line drive to center field by Nolan Schanuel to end the fourth inning and prevent the Angels from tying the game at 1. Jorge Soler would have scored from third had Pages not reached out with his left glove hand to made the grab, earning a round of applause and tip of the cap from Wrobleski.

The Dodgers willl go for the sweep this afternoon.