INGLEWOOD– Baker Mayfield was picked up off waivers on Tuesday night, and less than forty eight hours later, he led the Rams to a wild 17-16 comeback victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, December 8. Trailing 16-3 in the 4th quarter, the Rams scored two touchdowns, including a thrilling 98-yard drive for the game winning TD.

With only nine seconds left, Mayfield threw a 23-yard game winning touchdown pass to Van Jefferson. The Rams improbable victory breaks a six game losing streak, this is the Raiders fourth loss of the season when leading by 13 or more points.

Las Vegas falls to (5-8), ending their three game winning streak and any outside shot of reaching the Playoffs. Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr threw for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions, building an early 13-3 lead and victory seemed certain.

The hero of the moment Baker Mayfield summed up his rollercoaster journey in the NFL, “I love football. I love playing this game and love playing and competing. Just go enjoy it.”

The Los Angeles Rams are (4-9) on the season. With Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford’s future up in the air, it’s good to know at the very least that the Rams have acquired a great backup quarterback.

Next up for the Rams is a Monday night encounter with the Green Bay Packers in the frozen tundra at Lambeau Field. Even though the Rams have struggled this year, they celebrated after the game as if they had won another Super Bowl.