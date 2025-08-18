INGLEWOOD–A thrilling conclusion seen the Rams rally late at SoFi Stadium for a 23-22 victory over the Chargers in a battle for L.A. on Saturday, August 16. Rams backup Quarterback Stenson Bennett was superb, hitting Tru Edwards with an 8-yard touchdown pass with 5 seconds left,

Bennett passed for 324 yards and three scores in the last second win. His second excellent preseason performance in a row. The Rams have been extremely vague about Matthew Staffords health and availability for Week 1.

It seems a cloak and dagger scenario with the Rams not disclosing the extent of Staffords injury, nor offering a time table for his return.

Long story short: Bennett looks like he may be starting Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

As for the other SoFi tenant, Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert played in his first preseason game ever as a pro. He was sharp in his sole drive, however Herbert’s only series was interrupted when receiver Quentin Johnston went down hard and left the field on a cart.

Herbert asked for some limited action in this outing to get some work with the Bolts’ revamped offense, which is now missing starting left tackle Rashawn Slater.

“I was happy with the action that both our first-team defense and first-team offense got in this game,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said. “We needed it. It helped us.”

Raheim Sanders rushed for a 1-yard TD in the third quarter set up by Trey Lance’s exceptional 34-yard completion to Harris.

Bennett hit Mario Williams for a 38-yard dart touchdown pass on the final play of the third, putting a beautiful downfield throw directly in the hands of the former USC receiver. Bennett also threw a 2-yard TD pass to rookie Konata Mumpfield in the first half.

Trailing 22-17, with under two minutes, Bennett reset himself after throwing a costly interception advised and drove his offense downfield in the waning seconds.

Brennan Presley made an acrobatic 40-yard catch between two defenders with 11 seconds left, setting up Edwards’ winning catch on the next play.

The Chargers finish the preseason in Santa Clara against the 49ers on Aug. 23.

The Rams travel nearly 2,400 miles to face the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 23.