BEVERLY HILLS—On Sunday, August 17, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported they battled a structure fire in Beverly Grove.

The fire was reported at 10:17 a.m. at 321 S San Vicente Blvd. Paramedics with the LAFD transported a 30-year-old female with serious burns to a local hospital.

A total of three occupants and a pet cat escaped the smoke-charged residence, reportedly following a microwave malfunction.

The LAFD Arson is investigating the cause of the fire. No additional details about the incident have been disclosed to the public.