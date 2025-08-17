SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department are currently investigating a fatal traffic collision that transpired on Friday, August 15.

The incident was reported at approximately 3:02 p.m. after the PD received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a traffic collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of 4th Street and Colorado Avenue.

Officers and SMPD’s UAS arrived within moments and located a male pedestrian in the roadway with significant injuries. The Santa Monica Fire Department responded and transported the individual to a local area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and has been fully cooperative with the investigation. At this time, there are no indications of drug impairment.

This investigation remains active. Anyone who saw the collision or has additional details is asked to contact the Santa Monica Police Department Watch Commander, available 24/7, at 310-458-8427 or Traffic Enforcement Sergeant Jason Olson at Jason.Olson@santamonica.gov.