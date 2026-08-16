KANSAS CITY, MO– The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 20-12 at Arrowhead Stadium in their 2026 NFL preseason opener. Top rookie quarterback Ty Simpson shined in his debut, throwing for two touchdowns to lead the Rams to victory.

The matchup at Arrowhead Stadium gave both teams a chance to evaluate depth, as major starting Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Matthew Stafford sat out the exhibition contest.

It was a showcase for the future, as the NO. 13 Draft pick out of Alabama is poised to be the future of the franchise. Succeeding Matthew Stafford once the future first ballot Hall of Famer decides to hang em up.

Scoring 14 points in the 4th quarter, Simpson was dominant and unfazed.

Top pick Ty stole the show, playing the final three quarters and completing 21 of 25 passes for 190 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Both of his touchdown throws were caught by running back Dean Connors. Stetson Bennett IV started the game under center for the Rams, finishing 4 of 6 for 38 yards over two drives.

Simpson’s stat line made him the first player with 190+ passing yards and two passing touchdowns in a preseason debut since Baker Mayfield in 2018. Head coach Sean McVay praised his “good command” of the offense.

Wide Receiver Xavier Smith also had an explosive punt return to set up one of the touchdown-scoring drives.

The Los Angeles Rams play the New Orleans Saints in their home opener preseason game on Saturday, August 22, 2026, at 1:00 PM at SoFi Stadium.