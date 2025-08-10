INGLEWOOD–Opening there preseason schedule at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams easily won 31-21, dominating the Dallas Cowboys from the kickoff.

While Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to recover from an aggravated disk in his back, backup Stetson Bennett passed for 188 yards and two touchdowns in a strong start to the preseason.

Getting the ball first, the Rams felt bold converting a 4th and 6 thanks to a deep pass from Bennet to .Xavier Smith. The 39-yard bomb led to a 1-yard Blake Corum TD rush. Another touchdown run by Corum made it 14-0 before most fans were even seated.

The Rams and Cowboys won’t play each other in the regular season, making this their lone matchup of 2025 unless they meet in the playoffs. Both teams rested their top players, including Matthew Stafford, Davante Adams, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, so it was mostly be backups running the show.

Stafford fortunately will soon be at training camp in the blazing sun on Monday, preparing for another terrific, yet grueling NFL season. Entering his 16th season, Stafford will certainly be ready for the regular season opener against the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 7.

Our rambling Rams ran all over the Cowboys, rushing for 181 yards in the 10-point victory. They also outgained the Cowboys in total yards, 364-297, picking up 22 first downs and going 5-for-11 on third down.

Bennett was brilliant, as was the running attack. Running Back Cody Schrader got some serious momentum going in the fourth quarter, breaking off long run after long run. It started with a 16-yarder, then a 25-yarder, followed by a 10-yard run and a 3-yard rush. He totaled 54 yards on the drive, which was capped off by a Stetson Bennett touchdown pass to Brennan Presley.

The Brian Schottenheimer era is here as the new Head Coach guided the Dallas Cowboys in live game action for the first time. With every starter out, it was difficult assessing his performance. No Prescott, or any weapons on the offense suited up.

With Wide Receivers CeeDee Lamb and new Cowboy George Pickens, Dak Prescott has plenty of weapons to throw to. The glaring problem, no running attack to speak of.

If the Dallas Cowboys are going to find success this season, a running back must step up to rejuvinate the offense, rather than the one dimensional air attack, which has failed the last two years.

Next Saturday, the Rams will face the Los Angeles Chargers in the battle for SoFi. Kickoff is 4:00 pm at SoFi Stadium: Bolts vs. Rams.