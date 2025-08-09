LOS ANGELES–Luka Dončić has agreed to a three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, August 2. Bypassing a chance at free agency next summer to build a long-term future with his new team.

Moving forward, Luka is the future and focal point of the Purple and Gold for the future. Luka Doncic’s first six months with the Los Angeles Lakers were more than enough to give him a vision of a glittering long-term future with his new team.

Doncic’s comfort with the Lakers was already obvious in his offseason activity: He played a significant role in Los Angeles’ successful bids to sign Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart, helping to persuade the two veterans to team up with him for the upcoming season.

LeBron James is entering his unprecedented 23rd NBA campaign. King james is incredibly happy with the move, as his desire to win a fifth NBA Championship remains his focus and relentless drive.

LeBron James praised Dončić’s ability to play exceptionally well under emotional circumstances.

Here is a list of his historical accomplishments he has already achieved in his career: A five-time All-NBA selection and a five-time All-Star averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game last season while teaming up with LeBron James for 50 victories and the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

“It’s an honor playing for this organization,” Doncic said. “Many, many great players played here, so obviously I want to add one more up there. That’s what we’re working for.” He averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game last season before a disappointing fist round NBA Playoff defeat at the hands of Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Acquiring Doncic from the Mavericks last February in a s trade for Anthony Davis, a trade so enormous and shocking many NBA fans believed it was initially an internet hoax.

The deal, as it turns out was a fact. Altering the direction and future of both the Dallas Mavericks, as well as the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite Doncic’s brilliant career and exceptional, Hall of Fame credentials. The only elephant in the room being the 26-year olds conditioning.

Rather than a Summer break of exciting vacations and leisure- Luka Doncic has been hitting the gym.

He was recently on the cover of Men’s Health, where he detailed the two-a-day workouts he’s been doing in Croatia, along with a gluten-free, low-sugar diet — complete with 250 grams of protein and one almond milk–fueled shake a day.

The future is very promising for the upcoming season.