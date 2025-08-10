MALIBU—On Saturday, August 9, the city of Malibu announced the appointment of Richard Rojas as Deputy City Manager, a move that brings needed leadership and stability at a critical time in the city’s recovery.

Richard has served as Interim Deputy City Manager since May 5 and brings more than 18 years of public administration experience, including 5 years in city management. He has experience in organizational strategy, policy innovation, economic development, and civic engagement.

Rojas Jr. previously served as Assistant City Manager for the city of Rosemead and Deputy City Manager of Norwalk. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from UC Santa Barbara and a Master’s in City and Regional Planning from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, is a graduate of leadership programs at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and Stanford University, and is certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners.

He can be reached at RRojas@MalibuCity.org or 310-456-2489.