CINCINNATI– Despite a standout effort by the Rams defense, and a late fourth quarter come back the Los Angeles Rams were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 19-16 on Monday, September 25.

This Super Bowl rematch was a very sloppy game-incluiding turnovers missed opportunities and failure converting in the red zone- may have cost the Rams a precious win.

Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford had a rough game, he threw two costly interceptions and the Rams sputtered in the red zone.

Failing to capitalize on several key possessions and drives, Los Angeles was forced to settle for field goals. Going one for five in the red zone on Monday night.

Stafford completed 18 of 33 passes for 269 yards and a touchdown and was intercepted twice by Bengals Linebacker Logan Wilson.

Before their touchdown drive in the waning moments, the Rams ran eight plays in the red zone for minus-10 yards. Stafford was 1-of-7 passing in the red zone.

The Bengals kept the Rams out of the end zone for the first 58-plus minutes, with quarterback Joe Burrow and the offense doing just enough to complement the effort on the other side.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald had a bounce back game after only recording a QB hit against the San Francisco 49ers, but he and the defense put pressure on Joe Burrow on Monday night. In the first half alone Donald had three quarterback pressures on Burrow, which is as many as he had in the Rams’ first two games this season. On those plays, Burrow was 0-of-1 and sacked twice.

When all hopes seemed lost, Stafford found Rookie phenom Puka Nacua on a deep connection. On the next play, score a touchdown as Tutu Atwell caught a 1-yard pass from Matthew Stafford in the game’s 58th minute.

With just a minute left: Bengals 19 Rams 16. Sadly, the onside kick was recovered by the Bengals and that was it.

The Rams fall to 1-2 on the year, next Sunday the road trip continues with a visit to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Indianapolis Colts.