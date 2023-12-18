INGLEWOOD– The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Washington Commanders 28-20, on Sunday, December 17 at SoFi Stadium. Getting back to .500 in the victory, the Rams currently hold the final NFC wild-card spot with three games left in the regular season.

Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 25 of 33 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Cooper Kupp had 111 yards and a touchdown on eight catches and Puka Nacua made five catches for 50 yards.

While Kyren Williams surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark on the season as the Rams improve to (7-7). Williams is The X Factor on this team, his ability to burst through the holes allow Stafford and the passing game to open up.

Stafford hooked up with Wide Receiver Cooper Kupp for a 62-yard touchdown pass to open up the second half. This is the great Rams push to the Playoffs.

The Rams lead the Green Bay Packers by half a game, who we’re upset by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Washington made a valiant comeback in the second half.

Teailing 20-0, Jacoby Brisset and the Commanders would not go away. Brissett connected on a 29-yard touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin to make it a two-score game. McLaurin managed to make the catch despite tight coverage from Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick.

Washington got within one possession with two minutes left. However, Kupp wisely swathed the football out of bounds on the onside kick. It sealed the e m win and established them a contender in the crowded NFC.

The final stretch for a Rams playoff berth will be a thrilling test begining with the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night. They then play road games against the New York Giants (Dec. 31) and San Francisco 49ers (Jan. 7) to close out the regular season.

No time to celebrate this win boys. on Thursday, December 21, the Rams have a massive game against the visiting New Orleans Saints at SoFi for a massive game with NFC playoff implications on the line. The game will air on Amazon Prime Video kickoff is slated for 5:15 p.m.