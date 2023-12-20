CANOGA PARK– The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up their 5-week ‘Season of Giving’ community

initiative, on Tuesday, December 19 from 11:a.m.to 1:00 p.m. the LA Family Housing Holiday Celebration at The Willows in Canoga Park.

The Willows, located in Canoga Park, opened in 2021 and provides residents with resources including case management, space for animals and larger quarters for couple.

The Holiday Celebration with LA Family Housing Rams featured Running Back Legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, Rams Cheerleaders, mascot Rampage and staff members at LA Family Housing for a Holiday Celebration to cook and serve meals,mingle with residents and celebrate the holiday season.

Other special holiday events included the Rams & Watts Rams Youth Football Program Joined LAPD’s Santa Sleigh Ride Though Pueblo Del Rio & Watts

Rams Cheerleaders and mascot Rampage will join Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers and Watts Rams youth football players for a ride on Santa’s sleigh through Pueblo Del Rio and Watts to spread holiday cheer to community members.

In addition, the Rams held a shopping spree at the Salvation Army earlier in December in Los Angeles where every child got $200 in holiday gifts.

LA Family Housing provides housing and critical, life-saving services that end homelessness, for good.

Opened in early 2021, the Willows has quickly transitioned homeless Angelenos off the streets and is helping them rebuild their lives.

LA Family Housing’s staff provides 24/7 on-site supportive services including mental health care, recovery support, counseling for those who have experienced domestic violence, security and housing placement services to help residents find a permanent home.

The children will have a Merry Christmas in part because of the Los Angeles Rams.