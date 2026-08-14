UNITED STATES—For active traders, the conversation about trading cost begins with the spread. Every fraction of a pip added to the interbank price before a trade is executed is money that leaves the account before the market has moved a single tick.

Over hundreds or thousands of trades, those fractions compound into figures that determine whether a strategy is profitable. IUX has built its pricing model around eliminating that problem at the source. In a market where pricing transparency is often promised but rarely delivered, IUX has positioned itself among the best raw spread for CFD brokers by offering raw interbank pricing from 0.0 pips across its instrument range. Rather than embedding a markup inside the quoted spread, IUX charges a fixed, transparent commission per trade. That structure puts the actual cost of execution in plain view, removing the guesswork that standard account holders typically face when trying to calculate what they are really paying.

The firm describes its offering as providing “institutional-grade pricing, built for professional traders” with “a fixed, transparent commission and zero hidden markup.” That positioning reflects what the relationship between a broker and a professional trader should look like: one where pricing is a feature of the product rather than a variable that fluctuates in ways the client cannot easily audit.

The Architecture Behind Zero-Markup Pricing

Delivering raw spreads from 0.0 pips is not just a pricing decision. It requires infrastructure that can connect directly to institutional liquidity without the limitations that typically force retail brokers to widen spreads as a buffer.

IUX addresses this through a deep liquidity pool aggregating pricing from multiple institutional sources, combined with low-latency fiber-optic connections to those providers. The result is a pricing feed reflecting actual interbank conditions rather than a retail approximation. When the underlying market is tight, traders on the IUX raw account see that tightness directly in their quoted price.

The firm’s execution model compounds this advantage. IUX operates on conflict-free STP routing, meaning orders pass directly to liquidity providers without being internalized or handled by a dealing desk. This eliminates the principal conflict that exists when a broker acts as counterparty to client trades. Traders are routed to available market liquidity, and execution reflects that market rather than any commercial interest the broker might have in a particular outcome. The approximately 30-millisecond execution speed is a function of this architecture, not simply a headline figure.

What This Means for Different Trading Approaches

The practical implications of raw spread pricing differ depending on how a trader operates.

For scalpers targeting small price movements at high volumes, the spread at entry and exit is often the largest cost variable in the strategy. A reduction of even 0.3 pips per trade, at 50 trades per day on a standard lot, translates into meaningful improvement in net profitability over a week, a month, or a year. That arithmetic is the reason raw spread accounts exist and why professionals prioritize them when choosing infrastructure.

For algorithmic and EA-based traders, the value is compounded further by consistent execution. Strategies backtested against historical data assume a certain cost per trade. When that cost is predictable and transparent, live performance is more likely to match modeled performance.

IUX’s combination of raw pricing, fast execution, and a platform environment supporting MT5 and expert advisors directly addresses the needs of systematic traders who depend on that alignment between simulation and reality.

A Platform Built Around the Cost-Sensitive Trader

IUX offers access to over 165 CFD instruments across currencies, commodities, stocks, indices, crypto, and thematic indices, all available under the same raw spread structure. The breadth of that instrument range is a plus for traders who operate cost-efficiently in one market and often want to apply the same discipline in others. Being able to trade equities, gold, or currency pairs under consistent pricing conditions with the same execution infrastructure simplifies expanding a strategy across asset classes.

The firm supports trading through its proprietary IUX Trade App, the IUX WebTerminal, and MetaTrader 5, giving traders flexibility to choose the environment that fits their workflow. Across multiple regions, IUX has accumulated over 1M+ active accounts, with 99.95% platform uptime ensuring stable trading access, a metric that matters considerably to anyone running time-sensitive strategies.

Redefining What CFD Trading Costs Should Look Like

The standard model in retail CFD trading has long been one where costs are obscured inside a wider spread, which makes it difficult for traders to audit what they are actually paying. IUX’s raw spread account inverts that model with fixed commission, zero markup, institutional pricing, and transparent execution routing that bring the cost of trading into full view. For professionals who measure their edge in fractions of a pip, that transparency is a structural advantage that compounds with every trade placed.